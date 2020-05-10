'They lynched him': Ahmaud Arbery's father on the killing of his son

Sunday, 10 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Marcus Arbery Sr says his son was just like him, fit and athletic. Related: ‘Every stone will be uncovered’: how Marcus Arbery Sr says his son was just like him, fit and athletic. Related: ‘Every stone will be uncovered’: how Georgia officials failed the Ahmaud Arbery case Nearly everyone who talks about his youngest son, Ahmaud Arbery, remembers him running. Neighbors saw him jogging nearly every day. Ahmaud’s route would take him along the flat, curved road outside the home he shared with his mother, then into the unincorporated community of Satilla Shores on the Georgia coast just outside of Brunswick. Ahmaud would wave to the regulars on his route. “He just loved to work out and he just... 👓 View full article

