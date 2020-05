Sunday, 10 May 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City University’s virtual graduation ceremony was cut short when someone posted a racial slur and a swastika. Saturday’s ceremony, held using the online streaming service Zoom, was nearing an end, with the names of graduates scrolling across the screen, when the racist images appeared. The Zoom meeting then abruptly came […] 👓 View full article