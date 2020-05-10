Global  

Tech offices could look very different when employees return in wake of pandemic

Seattle Times Sunday, 10 May 2020
Communal tables, shared espresso machines, open floor plans and tiny huddle rooms are the amenities that for years have defined many modern tech offices. When workers return in the coronavirus era, the new hallmarks could be hand sanitizer, touch-free garbage cans and even Plexiglass barriers between workspaces. “There’s going to be a lot of evolution […]
