Tech offices could look very different when employees return in wake of pandemic
Sunday, 10 May 2020 () Communal tables, shared espresso machines, open floor plans and tiny huddle rooms are the amenities that for years have defined many modern tech offices. When workers return in the coronavirus era, the new hallmarks could be hand sanitizer, touch-free garbage cans and even Plexiglass barriers between workspaces. “There’s going to be a lot of evolution […]
In the wake of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, businesses across the US are preparing to re-open.
According to Business Insider, many are looking for high-tech tools to monitor the health of..