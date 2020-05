Sunday, 10 May 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

MIAMI (AP) — Betty Wright, the Grammy-winning soul singer and songwriter whose influential 1970s hits included "Clean Up Woman" and "Where is the Love," has died at age 66. Wright died at her home in Miami on Sunday, several media outlets reported. Steve Greenberg of S-Curve Records told the New York Times Wright had been […]