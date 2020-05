Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

MARIPOSA, Calif. (AP) — Paul L. Vasquez, the burly mountain man whose awestruck reaction upon seeing a double rainbow propelled him to Internet stardom and turned him into a folk hero, has died in Central California. He was 57. Vasquez, who called himself Yosemitebear on social media, died early Saturday at a hospital emergency room, […]