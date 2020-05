Recent related videos from verified sources Friends Remember Santa Cruz Shark Attack Victim As Religious, Kind And Genuine



Jeff Nguyen reports on friends remembering the kindness and passion of surfer killed in fatal Manresa Beach shark attack (5-10-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:54 Published 4 hours ago Santa Cruz Surf Community Mourns Shark Attack Victim Ben Kelly



Ben Kelly who was killed in a shark attack off a Santa Cruz county beach was an avid surfer who customized surfboards for a living. (5-10-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:58 Published 9 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources California surfer dies in shark attack after 15 great whites spotted in area Ben Kelly, 26, was surfing just off the coast of Sand Dollar Beach in Santa Cruz

Independent 17 hours ago



Surfer killed in shark attack in Northern California APTOS, Calif. (AP) — A surfer was killed in a shark attack off a Northern California beach, state park officials said Saturday. The 26-year-old man was surfing...

Seattle Times 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this