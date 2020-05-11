Global  

Johnson to reveal more details of lockdown roadmap

BBC News Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Boris Johnson is to face MPs over his plan to reopen society, which were announced on Sunday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sir Keir Starmer responds to Boris Johnson's revised lockdown measures

Sir Keir Starmer responds to Boris Johnson's revised lockdown measures 00:43

 UK opposition leader Keir Starmer called for more clarity Sunday on the government's plans to relax the coronavirus lockdown, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a modest easing of the measures.

