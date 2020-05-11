Johnson to reveal more details of lockdown roadmap

UK opposition leader Keir Starmer called for more clarity Sunday on the government's plans to relax the coronavirus lockdown, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a modest easing of the measures.
UK PM Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care unit at a London hospital after his condition worsened on April 6. Johnson is admitted at the St Thomas Hospital for Covid-19 treatment. He was admitted..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:31Published
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out a five-tier warning system for the coronavirus in England on Sunday when he outlines the government's roadmap... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India