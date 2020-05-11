Global  

Manmohan Singh stable; developed reaction to medication: Hospital sources

Hindu Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
The 87-year-old Congress leader was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening after he complained of uneasiness.
Manmohan Singh stable, had developed reaction to medication, say sources

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he developed a reaction to new medication...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Indian ExpressIndiaTimes

