Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shanghai Disneyland reopens with anti-virus controls

WorldNews Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Shanghai Disneyland reopens with anti-virus controlsSHANGHAI (AP) — Visitors in face masks streamed into Shanghai Disneyland as the theme park reopened Monday in a high-profile step toward reviving global tourism that was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. The House of Mouse’s experience in Shanghai, the first of its parks to reopen, foreshadows hurdles leisure industries might face as they reopen. Disney is limiting visitor numbers, requiring masks and checking for the virus's telltale fever. China, where the pandemic began in December, was the first country to reopen factories and other businesses after declaring the disease under control in March...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Shanghai Disneyland reopens after three months closure due to conoravirus

Shanghai Disneyland reopens after three months closure due to conoravirus 01:21

 While Mickey Mouse joined familiar Disney characters welcoming the crowds, the Shanghai experience will not be as it was: Instead of parades and fireworks, there are mandatory masks, temperature screenings and social distancing for visitors and employees.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shanghai Disneyland reopens after coronavirus shutdown [Video]

Shanghai Disneyland reopens after coronavirus shutdown

Visitors wearing face masks streamed into Shanghai Disneyland as China’s most prominent theme park reopened on Monday in a new step toward rolling back anti-coronavirus controls that shut down its..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Shanghai Disneyland Tickets Sell out for Upcoming Reopening [Video]

Shanghai Disneyland Tickets Sell out for Upcoming Reopening

Shanghai Disneyland Tickets Sell out for Upcoming Reopening Shanghai Disneyland has been shuttered since Jan. 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ticketing platform Fliggy reported that its..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Shanghai Disneyland re-opens after three-month closure due to coronavirus

Walt Disney Co reopened its Shanghai Disneyland park on Monday to a reduced number of visitors, ending a roughly three-month closure caused by the coronavirus...
Reuters Also reported by •The WrapSeattlePI.comNewsdayReuters India

Disney tests reopening strategy at Shanghai Disneyland

Walt Disney Co. will kick off its strategy next week to begin restoring its lucrative parks business that has suffered $1 billion in lost profits from the...
Reuters


Tweets about this

10TV

10TV Shanghai Disneyland reopens with anti-virus controls https://t.co/TK4H4b5yCK #10TV 1 minute ago

ShanghaiBeat

ShanghaiBeat Shanghai Disneyland Reopens With the Magic of Social Distancing - https://t.co/gkeaURYyr7 #Shanghai #China #上海 3 minutes ago

ConservArt

George Schwartz Shanghai Disneyland Reopens With Coronavirus Precautions https://t.co/JbMBFboY4E 4 minutes ago

Edourdoo

Eddie Du Shanghai Disneyland reopens with anti-virus controls - The Associated Press https://t.co/Zx7ARQ5gUS 4 minutes ago

CCTV_Plus

CCTV+ Shanghai Disneyland reopens with controlled capacity #Disneyland #COVID19 https://t.co/Dpclsgm2NY https://t.co/luvXtLPxTg 6 minutes ago

Amaya071992

Amaya RT @QuickTake: Mickey and Minnie are back. @DisneyParks' Shanghai Disneyland just reopened with strict rules as China recovers from the #C… 6 minutes ago

WFXRnews

WFXR News Shanghai Disneyland reopens with anti-virus controls https://t.co/Xn2MSxsLFN 6 minutes ago

WoowEric

Nenad Erić Thomas RT @chinaorgcn: Shanghai Disneyland reopens with controlled capacity https://t.co/mn360a39Xu https://t.co/ztgg4TMUpt 8 minutes ago