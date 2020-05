Irshad Farouk The pic of The Taxi Driver team is one for the ages. Cannes in B&W: Look back at the festival's glory years… https://t.co/zriIyvOogZ 1 hour ago Алексей RT @AP: From AP Morning Wire: • Global balancing act: Cautious easing, while 2nd wave threatens. • Trump faces week of pandemic, top court… 1 hour ago Herald Courier Cannes in B&W: A look back at the festival's glory years https://t.co/pcP0ID8y4q 2 hours ago Fashion and Hoobaloo RT @asianculturevul: NEW: #Cannes2020 #Cannes #Cannes2020acv - A chance to look back at some of best and funniest moments on the Cote D'Azu… 2 hours ago Jeremy Irons .net Today would have been the start of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival. Here’s a look back at #jeremyirons at the… https://t.co/uajCBPw6og 3 hours ago NewsAdvance.com Cannes in B&W: A look back at the festival's glory years https://t.co/v5mhS2UuQM 3 hours ago Winston-SalemJournal Cannes in B&W: A look back at the festival's glory years https://t.co/YqAO6JwKXA 3 hours ago Star-Herald Cannes in B&W: A look back at the festival's glory years https://t.co/2xEfClKAns 3 hours ago