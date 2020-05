tufani patel... RT @dna: #BoisLockerRoom: Timeline, latest updates on Instagram chat room controversy https://t.co/EOMzdyPAWW 6 hours ago DNA #BoisLockerRoom: Timeline, latest updates on Instagram chat room controversy https://t.co/EOMzdyPAWW 6 hours ago LatestLY Know in detail about the #BoysLockerRoomTruth, from the first exposing of the #boislockeroom group to the #Snapchat… https://t.co/AGttNxqUv9 8 hours ago Shalini Ojha The Snapchat conversation is not linked to 'Bois Locker Room': Police It doesn't mean teens didn't objectify girls… https://t.co/hQoTSsNQPj 11 hours ago