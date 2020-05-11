What Little Richard meant to Seattle-area musicians, and his influence on everyone from Heart to Hendrix
Monday, 11 May 2020 () So many people in the Seattle music community, and outside of it, had a story to tell about how much Little Richard meant to them. Many of the stories were Seattle-centered, including one 1957 visit that might be the single most important day in Northwest music history.
Rock ‘n’ Roll star Little Richard has died aged 87. The singer, who inspired musicians including The Beatles and Sir Elton John, was a Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer and renowned for hits such as Tutti Frutti and Long Tall Sally. Chic star Nile Rodgers described Little Richard’s death as...
Tributes from the world’s biggest musicians are pouring in for gay Black artist Little Richard, who has died aged 87. The flamboyant pioneer of rock ‘n’... PinkNews Also reported by •Independent •cbs4.com
