You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources China warns of countermeasures to new U.S. rule for Chinese press



China warned on Monday that it will take countermeasures in response to a U.S. decision to tighten visa terms for Chinese journalists and urged the United States to immediately "correct its mistake". Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:52 Published 10 hours ago Travelers From New York City Reportedly Caused Second Coronavirus Wave



The city’s outbreak grew large in early March before strict social distancing was implemented. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources U.S. Hits Back at China With New Visa Restrictions on Journalists The Trump administration is imposing 90-day limits on work visas for Chinese journalists, raising the threat of further retaliation by the Chinese government.

NYTimes.com 2 days ago





Tweets about this