Recent related videos from verified sources Race Is On To Find Vaccine



President Donald Trump says the race to find a vaccine for the coronavirus is on. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:49 Published 1 day ago Trump Says US Will Work With Other Countries To Develop A Vaccine



President Donald Trump said they are working with other countries to quickly develop a coronavirus vaccine. According to Reuters, they are also preparing for ways to distribute the vaccine once its.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources U.K. pumps over $17 million into coronavirus vaccine research The U.K. has green-lit over $17 million to be distributed to nearly two dozen vaccine research projects across the country. With over 800 fatalities in one day,...

CBS News 2 days ago



Novartis CEO says any new coronavirus vaccine will take two years: newspaper Any vaccine to fight the new coronavirus will not be ready for use for at least two years, the chief executive of Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis, which no...

Reuters 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this