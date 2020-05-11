Global  

News Wrap: May 11, 2020 - PM Modi holds another video meet with CMs and more

WorldNews Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
News Wrap: May 11, 2020 - PM Modi holds another video meet with CMs and moreCatch up on all the top news of the day with our daily evening capsule. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images) More Human nature that people want to go home: PM Modi In his fifth video conference with chief ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, May 11, addressed the current COVID-19 crisis, the state of the migrants, and the economy in the country and also took questions from the chief ministers of various states.. Read More...
Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi's meet with CMs, & other top news

Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi's meet with CMs, & other top news 08:04

 As the Prime Minister spoke with the chief ministers from various states in his fifth video meet, the country prepares for partial resumption of train services. This comes as India witnessed yet another spike in Covid-19 cases with a majority of infection being witnessed in Maharashtra. With 15 pairs...

At PM Modi-CM meet, Mamata Banerjee attacks Centre | Covid-19 [Video]

At PM Modi-CM meet, Mamata Banerjee attacks Centre | Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his fifth virtual meeting with all Chief Ministers to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The meeting was held around a week before the third..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:10Published
Mamata says 'not the time for politics', wants halt on passenger trains | Oneindia News [Video]

Mamata says 'not the time for politics', wants halt on passenger trains | Oneindia News

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly lashed out at the Centre during the meet with PM Modi for “playing politics” over the issue of Shramik special trains; States like Punjab,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

