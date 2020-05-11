News Wrap: May 11, 2020 - PM Modi holds another video meet with CMs and more
Monday, 11 May 2020 () Catch up on all the top news of the day with our daily evening capsule. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images) More Human nature that people want to go home: PM Modi In his fifth video conference with chief ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, May 11, addressed the current COVID-19 crisis, the state of the migrants, and the economy in the country and also took questions from the chief ministers of various states.. Read More...
As the Prime Minister spoke with the chief ministers from various states in his fifth video meet, the country prepares for partial resumption of train services. This comes as India witnessed yet another spike in Covid-19 cases with a majority of infection being witnessed in Maharashtra. With 15 pairs...