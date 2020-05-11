Global  

Japan gov't to decide on partial virus emergency lifting Thurs.: Abe

WorldNews Monday, 11 May 2020
Japan gov't to decide on partial virus emergency lifting Thurs.: AbeThe government will decide whether the nationwide state of emergency over the novel coronavirus can be partially lifted on Thursday after consulting a panel of experts, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday. Abe has indicated some prefectures could be taken off the list of prefectures placed under the state of emergency before its May 31 expiry. Speaking in parliament, he said Japan is on a "steady" path toward ending the coronavirus epidemic. "We are planning to hear expert opinions on May 14 and announce if any partial lifting will be possible," Abe told a session of the lower house budget committee. The premier initially issued a monthlong state of emergency until May 6 for seven urban...
