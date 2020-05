NCAA leading scorer Dugan agrees to join Golden Knights Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NCAA leading scorer Jack Dugan agreed Monday to turn pro and join the Vegas Golden Knights. Dugan was a fifth-round pick of the Golden Knights during their first draft in 2017. Because of his age, his NHL entry-level contract beginning next season would be for two years. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound forward […] 👓 View full article

