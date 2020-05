Recent related videos from verified sources Toddler helps healthcare workers



This two year old is using her art to help support healthcare workers! Credit: Localish Duration: 02:16 Published 10 hours ago Healthcare Workers In Green Tree Greeted By Surprise When They Arrive To Work



Police officers from three different departments showed up to surprise nurses and healthcare workers in Green Tree; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:32 Published 17 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Thousands of healthcare workers to be provided with 45 hours of childcare a week Special childcare provisions will be put in place for 5,000 healthcare workers later this month, it has been confirmed.

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this