Skipping a mask, Trump says he’s ‘met the moment’ on testing
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump insisted his administration has “met the moment” and “prevailed” on coronavirus testing, even as the White House itself became a potent symbol of the risk facing Americans everywhere by belatedly ordering everyone who enters the West Wing to wear a mask. Trump on Monday addressed a Rose Garden audience […]
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday hailed coronavirus testing efforts as the best in the world, but abruptly ended his Rose Garden news conference when grilled over why testing is a "competition" when people are still dying. Gavino Garay has more.
President Donald Trump traveled to Phoenix, Arizona on where he toured a Honeywell plant that's making N95 respirator masks. Trump had said he'd be willing to... USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •Denver Post