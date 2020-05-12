Global  

Skipping a mask, Trump says he’s ‘met the moment’ on testing

Seattle Times Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump insisted his administration has “met the moment” and “prevailed” on coronavirus testing, even as the White House itself became a potent symbol of the risk facing Americans everywhere by belatedly ordering everyone who enters the West Wing to wear a mask. Trump on Monday addressed a Rose Garden audience […]
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump requires WH staff to wear face masks

Trump requires WH staff to wear face masks 02:12

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday hailed coronavirus testing efforts as the best in the world, but abruptly ended his Rose Garden news conference when grilled over why testing is a "competition" when people are still dying. Gavino Garay has more.

