PM Modi to address nation at 8 PM tonight, expected to detail COVID-19 situation

DNA Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
A day earlier, Modi had told the Chief Ministers that the post-COVID era brings opportunities that India must leverage.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: PM Modi meets CMs to discuss lockdown exit plan: Top 5 takeaways

PM Modi meets CMs to discuss lockdown exit plan: Top 5 takeaways 23:13

 PM Modi interacted with Chief Ministers for the 5th time to discuss the situation in the country over covid-19. The discussions in the meeting centered around the lockdown exit strategy and the need to restart economic activity in states. Hindustan Times Editors Sachin Kalbag, Venkatesha Babu &...

