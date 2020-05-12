Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Face masks should be used on public transport as Australians return to work, leading epidemiologist says

SBS Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Australian experts say while face masks are not 100 per cent effective in protecting against the coronavirus, they can still be of use as lockdown measures ease.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Sadiq Khan: Face coverings will be used on public transport

Sadiq Khan: Face coverings will be used on public transport 00:43

 London Mayor Sadiq Khan says that following government guidance, people using public transport in London will be encouraged to wear face coverings and TfL staff will also be issued with masks. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Metro Health Department to enforce regulations for masks [Video]

Metro Health Department to enforce regulations for masks

As Nashville enters phase one of reopening, masks and protective face coverings are still recommended for some and required for others. The Metro Public Health Department is stepping up enforcement to..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:12Published
Expert on new government face-covering guidance [Video]

Expert on new government face-covering guidance

Trish Greenhalgh, professor of primary care at the University of Oxford, says Covid-19 "is most commonly transmitted by droplets emitted when we cough, sneeze, shout, sing and even just breathe in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Deaf Belgians demand transparent masks for lip-reading during coronavirus

As Belgium obliges people to wear face masks on public transport and recommends them elsewhere to limit the spread of the coronavirus, deaf people are calling...
Reuters Also reported by •WorldNews

Spain: Use Of Face Masks Obligatory For All Transport Users

Spain’s Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda has issued an Order establishing the obligation to wear a face mask that covers the nose and mouth for...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •The VergeBelfast TelegraphWest BritonWorldNews

Tweets about this