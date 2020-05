Brisbane artist lost her legs in freak US accident, then COVID-19 hit Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Visaya Hoffie has revealed she was diagnosed with coronavirus after a marathon return to Brisbane to escape the disease part-way through her extensive recovery. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Brian Nolan Brisbane artist lost her legs in freak US accident, then COVID-19 hit @smh https://t.co/WmQkWjM1Hk 1 hour ago World News RT @smh: A young Brisbane artist who lost both her legs in a freak accident on the New York subway has revealed she was diagnosed with coro… 2 hours ago The Sydney Morning Herald A young Brisbane artist who lost both her legs in a freak accident on the New York subway has revealed she was diag… https://t.co/TA0qjSKHpm 2 hours ago Zyite.com Brisbane artist lost her legs in freak US accident, then COVID-19 hit https://t.co/iPXjRGMA40 4 hours ago