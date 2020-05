Recent related videos from verified sources CCTV footage shows UK man picking up Thai sex worker before allegedly murdering her



CCTV footage shows a British motorcycle picking up a Thai sex worker on his bike before allegedly killing her with a snooker cue and machete. Neil Henry Elliott, 46, was today (May 1) taken on a.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:26 Published 2 weeks ago British man arrested after 'killing Thai sex worker with snooker queue and machete'



Recent related news from verified sources News24.com | Ahmaud Arbery: Two men charged with murder over killing A father and son have been arrested and charged with murder in the US state of Georgia over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was shot dead while he...

News24 5 days ago



Man dead in Melbourne's south-east after gunshots heard A man was found dead just before 8pm this evening after a gunshot was reportedly heard by locals.

The Age 1 day ago



