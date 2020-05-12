In U.S. Senate testimony, Fauci seen warning against easing coronavirus restrictions
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () Leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci was to appear before Congress on Tuesday where he was expected to warn that moving too quickly to ease restrictions on business and social life will put lives at risk from the coronavirus pandemic and hamper the economic recovery.
