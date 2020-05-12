Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In U.S. Senate testimony, Fauci seen warning against easing coronavirus restrictions

Reuters Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci was to appear before Congress on Tuesday where he was expected to warn that moving too quickly to ease restrictions on business and social life will put lives at risk from the coronavirus pandemic and hamper the economic recovery.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Fauci warns 'real risk' of new outbreaks if states reopen too soon

Fauci warns 'real risk' of new outbreaks if states reopen too soon 01:46

 Leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned Congress that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed 80,000 Americans and brought the economy to its knees.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jim Cramer Says Fauci Recognizes Focus Should be Off Coronavirus Vaccines [Video]

Jim Cramer Says Fauci Recognizes Focus Should be Off Coronavirus Vaccines

Jim Cramer gives his latest thoughts on Dr. Anthony Fauci and what he thinks investors should take away from Fauci's testimony.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:30Published
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Questions Dr. Anthony Fauci At Senate Coronavirus Hearing [Video]

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Questions Dr. Anthony Fauci At Senate Coronavirus Hearing

Watch Sen. Elizabeth Warren's exchange with Dr. Anthony Fauci at the Senate committee coronavirus hearing.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 05:48Published

Recent related news from verified sources

In Fauci's Coronavirus Senate Testimony, Plans to Warn of 'Needless Suffering and Death'

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is scheduled to testify on Tuesday before the Senate Health Education, Labor and Pensions...
NYTimes.com

Fauci, other health officials to testify before Senate panel via videoconference amid coronavirus concerns

Dr. Anthony Fauci and other public health officials will testify this week before a key Senate committee via videoconference due to the threats posed by the...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

ShoeRepairLady

Shoe Repair Lady😊👠🥾 This is definitely the best news I've seen regarding #Covid19 since all of this started! #GreatNewsOfTheDay -… https://t.co/CRE1vDlLpn 1 minute ago

makinibrice

Makini Brice RT @susanheavey: via @Reuters: In U.S. Senate testimony, Fauci seen warning against easing coronavirus restrictions https://t.co/bmO06kc0Co… 1 hour ago

GlobalPandemics

GlobalPandemic.NET COVID-ALERT: In U.S. Senate testimony, Fauci seen warning against easing coronavirus restrictions - Global Pandemic… https://t.co/jElDxdAeZm 1 hour ago

susanheavey

Susan Heavey via @Reuters: In U.S. Senate testimony, Fauci seen warning against easing coronavirus restrictions… https://t.co/YK5Sj5cKj6 1 hour ago

SAlakija

SALIM ALAKIJA In U.S. Senate testimony, Fauci seen warning against easing coronavirus restrictions https://t.co/DidVHAUG4n https://t.co/dqvi0sNZqx 2 hours ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger In U.S. Senate testimony, Fauci seen warning against easing coronavirus restrictions https://t.co/DNHn2Vgdmt 2 hours ago