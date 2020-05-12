COVID-19 vaccine may never be found, warns UK PM Boris Johnson

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

British Prime Minister British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that a mass vaccine for the novel coronavirus may be over a year away and, in the worst-case scenario, may in fact never be found. In his foreword to the government’s new 50-page guidance on a step by step easing of the lockdown measures in place to control the spread of the deadly virus, the UK prime minister lays out plans for businesses to gradually start reopening with “COVID-19 Secure” measures of social distancing and for the public to use “good solid British common sense” as the economy is unlocked. “A mass vaccine or treatment may be more than a year away,” said Johnson, highlighting the work being done... 👓 View full article

