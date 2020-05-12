Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 vaccine may never be found, warns UK PM Boris Johnson

WorldNews Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
COVID-19 vaccine may never be found, warns UK PM Boris JohnsonBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that a mass vaccine for the novel coronavirus may be over a year away and, in the worst-case scenario, may in fact never be found. In his foreword to the government’s new 50-page guidance on a step by step easing of the lockdown measures in place to control the spread of the deadly virus, the UK prime minister lays out plans for businesses to gradually start reopening with “COVID-19 Secure” measures of social distancing and for the public to use “good solid British common sense” as the economy is unlocked. “A mass vaccine or treatment may be more than a year away,” said Johnson, highlighting the work being done...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Watch Live: Boris Johnson Presents His Lockdown Easing Plans To Parliament

Watch Live: Boris Johnson Presents His Lockdown Easing Plans To Parliament

 The Prime Minister and a member of his cabinet formally present the government's plans to ease the UK’s coronavirus lockdown.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Johnson thanks 'today's Nightingales' on International Nurses Day [Video]

Johnson thanks 'today's Nightingales' on International Nurses Day

200 years after her birth, Prime Minister Boris Johnson marks International Nurses Day by paying tribute to the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale. In 1974, the date of her birth was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:03Published
Boris Johnson: UK at forefront of finding Covid-19 vaccine [Video]

Boris Johnson: UK at forefront of finding Covid-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK is at the forefront of trying to find a coronavirus vaccine but admitted this may never happen.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson's lockdown easing measures 'dangerous' and more epidemics inevitable, Independent Sage warns

Boris Johnson's lockdown easing measures 'dangerous' and more epidemics inevitable, Independent Sage warnsA group of independent scientists has branded Boris Johnson’s lockdown-easing “dangerous” and warned further local Covid-19 epidemics are inevitable. Its...
WorldNews Also reported by •Newsy

Boris Johnson urges countries to ‘pull together’ in coronavirus vaccine race

Boris Johnson will describe the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine as the “most urgent shared endeavour of our lifetimes” as he calls on nations to...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •WorldNewsDaily StarNPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

coolansh11

Ansh Scary..... https://t.co/C2eH9Obbqb 11 seconds ago

satender_panday

Satender Panday RT @IndiaToday: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a Covid-19 survivor, has warned that a mass vaccine for the highly contagious disease… 4 minutes ago

the_yuvrajsingh

YUVRAJ SINGH RT @timesofindia: #Covid_19 vaccine may never be found, warns UK PM Boris Johnson https://t.co/r8VjKEDuCW via @TOIWorld https://t.co/3Ifn… 8 minutes ago

IndiaToday

IndiaToday British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a Covid-19 survivor, has warned that a mass vaccine for the highly contagious… https://t.co/wtF1CWJdw1 12 minutes ago

RobertEngland67

Robert England Covid-19 vaccine ‘only solution’, but may never be found, warns UK Prime Minister Johnson https://t.co/LfZE7P1jO4 19 minutes ago

disgustedavgmom

Lianna/Gary @Nicole90048880 @DanMast52583417 @DeLuisa7 @CNN those diseases are not RNA viruses. Makes a huge difference in abil… https://t.co/sT8pi99l5h 25 minutes ago

neal_preshner

Neal Preshner @EssexPR Despite the headline, there’s a lot of good news here. Coronavirus vaccine 'may never be found' - latest… https://t.co/OfHByhb7tk 1 hour ago