Ferrari confirms Vettel exit after 2020 F1 season

WorldNews Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Ferrari confirms Vettel exit after 2020 F1 seasonMotorsport.com's sister site Motorsport-Total first reported on Monday night that Vettel was set to leave Ferrari at the end of the year after a breakdown in negotiations over a new contract. Vettel’s existing three-year deal expires at the end of the season, but after months of talks over a fresh contract without a breakthrough, the decision was taken to part company. Ferrari confirmed Vettel’s departure in a statement issued on Tuesday morning. “This is a decision...
Vettel to leave Ferrari at end of 2020

Vettel to leave Ferrari at end of 2020Ferrari announced Tuesday that Sebastian Vettel will leave its Formula One team at the end of the 2020 season, when the four-time world champion's current...
MotorAuthority

Ferrari confirms Vettel will leave at end of 2020

Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the season after both sides agreed not to renew his contract for the 2021 Formula One season.
ESPN

