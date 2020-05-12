Global  

Canadians to help develop, test potential COVID-19 vaccine by Chinese company

CBC.ca Tuesday, 12 May 2020
The National Research Council of Canada said Tuesday it will work with a Chinese company to try to develop its potential vaccine for COVID-19 more quickly.
Covid: Chinese hackers targeting US vaccine research? Donald Trump responds

Covid: Chinese hackers targeting US vaccine research? Donald Trump responds 02:10

 Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, commented on reports suggesting that Chinese hackers may be targeting technology related to vaccine research. Trump said 'what else is new' when a reporter raised the issue during a press conference at the White House. He again said that he...

Covid 19 coronavirus: How vaccine could be manufactured in NZ

Kiwi scientists have joined forces in an unprecedented effort to ensure this country gets fast access to a potential vaccine to combat Covid-19.If the hunt for a...
