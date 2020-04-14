In an address to the nation, PM Modi presents plan to make India self-reliant in post COVID-19 world: Full text

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation amid the Covid-19 crisis. He announced a new economic stimulus, details of which would be revealed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the coming days. He said that the stimulus, combined with earlier government largesses and Reserve Bank...
The relaxations announced by the government during Covid-19 lockdown will come into effect from Monday. These relaxations were announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on..
