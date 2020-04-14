Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In an address to the nation, PM Modi presents plan to make India self-reliant in post COVID-19 world: Full text

DNA Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Here is the full text of PM Modi's address to the nation:
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech

Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech 33:21

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation amid the Covid-19 crisis. He announced a new economic stimulus, details of which would be revealed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the coming days. He said that the stimulus, combined with earlier government largesses and Reserve Bank...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Covid lockdown easing: What's allowed from April 20? Here's the full list [Video]

Covid lockdown easing: What's allowed from April 20? Here's the full list

The relaxations announced by the government during Covid-19 lockdown will come into effect from Monday. These relaxations were announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:48Published
'PM Modi said what people should do, silent on what govt is doing': Congress [Video]

'PM Modi said what people should do, silent on what govt is doing': Congress

Hours after PM Modi's address to the nation, Congress questioned the PM for being silent on several significant matters. Addressing a press conference via video conferencing, Congress leader Manish..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:12Published

Recent related news from verified sources

In an address to the nation, PM Modi presents plan to make India self-reliant in post-COVID world: Full text

Here is the full text of PM Modi's address to the nation:
DNA

Full text: PM Modi's address to nation on Covid-19


IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this