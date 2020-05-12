Pence keeping his distance from Trump for a few days: White House
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is keeping his distance from President Donald Trump for a few days in the wake of his press secretary receiving a positive test for the coronavirus, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Tuesday.
US Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating away from the White House. According to Reuters, the move comes after an aide was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Pence has repeatedly tested negative, including on Sunday. President Donald Trump has also been recently exposed to COVID-19,...