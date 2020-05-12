Global  

Pence keeping his distance from Trump for a few days: White House

Reuters Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is keeping his distance from President Donald Trump for a few days in the wake of his press secretary receiving a positive test for the coronavirus, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Tuesday.
