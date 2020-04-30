Global  

Nancy Pelosi Unveils Democrats’ $3 Trillion Coronavirus Aid Package

TIME Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Dems float $3 trillion U.S. coronavirus bill

Dems float $3 trillion U.S. coronavirus bill

 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled a $3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package with funding for states, businesses, food support and families, only to see the measure flatly rejected by Senate Republicans. Gavino Garay has more.

White House Mulls More Aid To Americans Struggling With Hunger, Joblessness [Video]

White House Mulls More Aid To Americans Struggling With Hunger, Joblessness

The Trump administration is talking with Republicans and Democrats in Congress about what to include in another round of coronavirus relief legislation. According to Reuters, further US jobs losses are..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published
Pelosi Says State And Local Government May Need Around $1 Trillion In Aid [Video]

Pelosi Says State And Local Government May Need Around $1 Trillion In Aid

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said U.S. state and local government could need close to $1 trillion in aid. According to Reuters, this amount would help them recover from the aftermath of the coronavirus..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

GOP senators give Democrats' $3T relief bill a cold shoulder

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a more than $3 trillion coronavirus aid package, a sweeping effort with $1 trillion for states and...
Seattle Times

Pelosi unveils $3T bill, warns inaction costs more

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a more than $3 trillion coronavirus aid package Tuesday, providing nearly $1 trillion for states and cities, "hazard pay" for...
USATODAY.com


