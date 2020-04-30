Nancy Pelosi Unveils Democrats’ $3 Trillion Coronavirus Aid Package

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled a $3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package with funding for states, businesses, food support and families, only to see the measure flatly rejected by Senate Republicans. Gavino Garay has more.
The Trump administration is talking with Republicans and Democrats in Congress about what to include in another round of coronavirus relief legislation. According to Reuters, further US jobs losses are..
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said U.S. state and local government could need close to $1 trillion in aid. According to Reuters, this amount would help them recover from the aftermath of the coronavirus..