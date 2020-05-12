Global  

Factbox: New U.S. House coronavirus bill contains $3 trillion plus in aid

Reuters Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives unveiled on Tuesday a sweeping new coronavirus bill with more than $3 trillion in assistance to states, families and epidemiologists seeking to track the extent of the coronavirus pandemic.
