IG @jays.intern 50 followers?? Nah 50 niggas who think tay-k should be free😈 2 seconds ago

Pama Mapa RT @scotty_kiker: I found this meme, what do you think? https://t.co/ljQEDlKUfa 2 seconds ago

List Maker @arentrir1 Listen man i think ur good looking accept my compliment 2 seconds ago

Nat😉🌺 RT @ccienty: I think we can all agree that Rihanna https://t.co/DHDQ634sya 2 seconds ago

Eleni J RT @main_feeling: A hoe gone kill herself tryna bother me cause baby I think everything's funny 2 seconds ago

DADDY KOCOUM’S DICK How can I saw this so now I don’t have an actual scope of my body, like I don’t have correct proportions(?) of myse… https://t.co/bbxurM4rh6 2 seconds ago

eliza⁷ ❁ issd 📌 RT @naki175: #InsomniaSelcaDay Dami is so cuteeee. If I have a little sister like her I will spoil her so much... My face is so swollen...… 2 seconds ago