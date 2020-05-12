Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. judge puts on hold Justice Department move to dismiss Flynn’s guilty plea

Seattle Times Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
WASHINGTON – A U.S. judge on Tuesday put on hold the Justice Department’s move to drop charges against Michael Flynn, saying he expects independent groups and legal experts to argue against the bid to exonerate President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser of lying to the FBI. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan of the District […]
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Justice Department Files Motion To Drop Case Against Michael Flynn

Justice Department Files Motion To Drop Case Against Michael Flynn 00:32

 The Justice Department filed a motion to drop its case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The FBI accused Flynn of lying to investigators about his communications with Russian officials in a January 2017 interview. According to Business Insider, Flynn pleaded guilty in December...

