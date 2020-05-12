U.S. judge puts on hold Justice Department move to dismiss Flynn’s guilty plea
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () WASHINGTON – A U.S. judge on Tuesday put on hold the Justice Department’s move to drop charges against Michael Flynn, saying he expects independent groups and legal experts to argue against the bid to exonerate President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser of lying to the FBI. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan of the District […]
