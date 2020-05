DGo RT @Reuters: Workers returned to Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California on Tuesday, some masked and some not, as the automaker feuds with l… 1 minute ago x ⁦⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ . Why? What do you have to gain? It's California, you won't win the state. For the cars? You… https://t.co/FdKjxgYg9L 3 minutes ago @Apadana Trump wants California to let automaker Tesla reopen assembly plant https://t.co/svge9TTzMk 12 minutes ago