You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Mexican nurse who appealed for respect now has coronavirus MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican nursing supervisor who touched the hearts of the nation when she made a tearful appeal for respect for health care professionals...

SeattlePI.com 2 hours ago





Tweets about this @ℜ𐍉hiτ ǤØm͢͢͢eS RT @news18dotcom: The nurse had described how nurses have been told not to wear their uniforms on the street to avoid being the target of a… 2 minutes ago GlobalPandemic.NET COVID-ALERT: Mexican nurse who appealed for respect now has coronavirus - Global Pandemic News | #Coronavirus… https://t.co/kXeWVXL9CX 32 minutes ago News18.com The nurse had described how nurses have been told not to wear their uniforms on the street to avoid being the targe… https://t.co/Am5hmAj1Wd 1 hour ago Cristobal Adrian RT @abc7breaking: A Mexican nursing supervisor who touched the hearts of the nation when she made a tearful appeal for respect for health c… 1 hour ago KVIA ABC-7 News A Mexican nursing supervisor who touched the hearts of the nation when she made a tearful appeal for respect for he… https://t.co/HxbAYO6dya 1 hour ago Laredo Morning Times Mexican nurse who appealed for respect now has coronavirus https://t.co/b1V6iiA6yj 2 hours ago Star World Mexican nurse who appealed for respect now has coronavirus https://t.co/ZUS4SGjTsI 2 hours ago