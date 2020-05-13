Global  

'The Voice': After shocking Top 5 reveal, Blake Shelton's team has advantage going into finale

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
The Top 9 was whittled down to five during the second remote elimination on "The Voice." It's the first time five singers will compete in the finale.
