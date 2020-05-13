Ryanair passengers must ask permission for toilet access when flights resume in July
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 (
2 hours ago)
There are going to be some COVID-19-inspired changes on Ryanair when it resumes flights in July, like passengers must be cleared for bathroom takeoff.
Credit: ODN - Published
22 hours ago
Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has announced a plan to restore 1,000 daily flights (around 40% of the airline's schedule) from July 1st. Mr O'Leary said passengers would have to wear face masks and undergo temperature checks, but dismissed the government's 14 day quarantine period for international... Ryanair announces plan to restore 1,000 daily flights in July 01:30
