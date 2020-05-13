Global  

Ryanair passengers must ask permission for toilet access when flights resume in July

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
There are going to be some COVID-19-inspired changes on Ryanair when it resumes flights in July, like passengers must be cleared for bathroom takeoff.
Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Ryanair announces plan to restore 1,000 daily flights in July

Ryanair announces plan to restore 1,000 daily flights in July 01:30

 Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has announced a plan to restore 1,000 daily flights (around 40% of the airline's schedule) from July 1st. Mr O'Leary said passengers would have to wear face masks and undergo temperature checks, but dismissed the government's 14 day quarantine period for international...

Recent related news from verified sources

Ryanair to resume 40% of July flights with new rules for passengers

Ryanair on Tuesday confirmed it will return to 40% of its planned flight schedule from July 1 and will require passengers to wear face coverings and to ask crew...
Reuters Also reported by •Which?

Ryanair flew just 40,000 passengers in April as flights grounded

Low-cost airline Ryanair flew just 40,000 passengers last month as the coronavirus crisis brought air travel to a standstill, and warned that operations will...
Belfast Telegraph

