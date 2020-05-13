Global  

New ASIO law one more step towards a totalitarian state

The Age Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
A new Peter Dutton bill amendment, which beefs up the powers of security agencies and further diminishes civil rights, would make an authoritarian regime blush.
