Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fawkner McDonald's coronavirus cluster doubles: Four employees among six cases

Sydney Morning Herald Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Three new cases linked to Fawkner McDonald's are revealed as restaurant re-opens with staff from other outlets.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Zealand family recreate McDonald's drive-thru for their daughter's birthday during COVID-19 lockdown [Video]

New Zealand family recreate McDonald's drive-thru for their daughter's birthday during COVID-19 lockdown

This family living in Tauranga, New Zealand, recreated a McDonald's drive-thru experience for their four-year-old daughter's birthday during the coronavirus lockdown. Mum, Maria, drove her daughter,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:08Published
Four More COVID-19 Cases At Local Publix Stores [Video]

Four More COVID-19 Cases At Local Publix Stores

Four more Publix employees who work at South Florida stores have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson has confirmed, bringing the total now to six.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

McDonald's coronavirus cluster doubles: Three more test positive

Three new cases linked to Fawkner McDonald's are revealed as restaurant re-opens with staff from other outlets.
The Age

Worksafe inquiries after new Fawkner McDonald's staff told not to work at other stores

Workers from different outlets have been brought in to staff the reopened Fawkner store, but they have been told not to work at their original stores to ensure...
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •The AgeNew Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

Marymilesishere

Mary Miles New cases confirmed in McDonald’s cluster https://t.co/l7EGglCDjP https://t.co/e1TSxuBZzv 21 minutes ago

CKLeetwt

CK Lee 李 RT @theage: Victoria has recorded nine new cases of #COVID_19. Three are linked to the Cedar Meats outbreak and two are connected to the Fa… 24 minutes ago

MLoParis

MLo RT @9NewsQueensland: The #COVID19 cluster at a McDonald's outlet has risen to 8 infections, with 2 more close contacts testing positive to… 28 minutes ago

AmandaPerram

Amanda Perram RT @Madelaine_Burke: Another two cases of #coronavirus have been linked to a Fawkner McDonald's, bringing the number of people involved in… 1 hour ago

Madelaine_Burke

Madelaine Burke Another two cases of #coronavirus have been linked to a Fawkner McDonald's, bringing the number of people involved… https://t.co/F3pIH2tvQB 1 hour ago

9NewsQueensland

Nine News Queensland The #COVID19 cluster at a McDonald's outlet has risen to 8 infections, with 2 more close contacts testing positive… https://t.co/NpvVGWrQfj 1 hour ago

9NewsGoldCoast

Nine News Gold Coast The #COVID19 cluster at a McDonald's outlet has risen to 8 infections, with 2 more close contacts testing positive… https://t.co/sKqiokePEY 1 hour ago

SaraLkin

Lady RT @newscomauHQ: A growing number of COVID-19 cases have been linked to a Melbourne McDonald’s, but that didn’t stop cars packing the drive… 1 hour ago