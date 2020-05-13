Fawkner McDonald's coronavirus cluster doubles: Four employees among six cases

Workers from different outlets have been brought in to staff the reopened Fawkner store, but they have been told not to work at their original stores to ensure... Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •The Age •New Zealand Herald
Tweets about this
Mary Miles New cases confirmed in McDonald’s cluster https://t.co/l7EGglCDjP https://t.co/e1TSxuBZzv 21 minutes ago
CK Lee 李 RT @theage: Victoria has recorded nine new cases of #COVID_19. Three are linked to the Cedar Meats outbreak and two are connected to the Fa… 24 minutes ago
MLo RT @9NewsQueensland: The #COVID19 cluster at a McDonald's outlet has risen to 8 infections, with 2 more close contacts testing positive to… 28 minutes ago