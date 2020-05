Recent related news from verified sources Asha Negi indirectly CONFIRMS her breakup with Pavitra Rishta co-star Rithvik Dhanjani Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani had been dating for 6 years before they broke up a while ago. The news had shocked AshVik fans a lot and they had expressed their...

Bollywood Life 21 hours ago



Actress Asha Negi opens up on breakup rumours, says 'People fall apart' Rumours have been going around that TV couple Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani have called it quits. The couple, who met on the sets of their TV show Pavitra...

Mid-Day 8 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this