Travel boss resigns over 'firm uppercut' comment aimed at ACA host Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The head of Australia's peak body for travel agents has resigned after saying ACA host Tracy Grimshaw 'needs to be given a firm uppercut or a slap across the face'. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources ‘A firm uppercut’: Travel industry boss lashes out at ACA host A travel industry boss has said that A Current Affair host Tracy Grimshaw should be “given a firm uppercut or slap across the face” for the program’s...

The Age 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this