Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world May 12

CBC.ca Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Canada now has more than 70,000 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases after Ontario reported 361 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total caseload to 20,907. Here's a look at what's happening in Canada, the U.S. and around the world.
