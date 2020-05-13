India's Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package is 83% of Pakistan's annual GDP

Equity benchmark indices traded higher during early hours on Wednesday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an economic stimulus package worth Rs 20 lakh crore amounting to 10 per cent of the GDP to alleviate the pain caused by COVID-19. In an evening address to the nation, the Prime...
PM Modi addressed the nation amid the lockdown. He stressed on the need for self reliance to overcome the Covid crisis. PM Modi said that we have to turn challenges into opportunities and announced a..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:34Published