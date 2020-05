OnePlus has often encouraged developers by offering the community with kernel sources for its flagship smartphones — the latest being the OnePlus 8...

Save up to $700 at Verizon: OnePlus 8 5G and Pixel 4/XL from $100, more Verizon is currently offering select smartphones with up to *$550 off* when you trade-in your old device, and giving you an additional *$150* gift card when you...

9to5Toys 1 day ago