La Trobe Uni staff urged to take pay cuts to save up to 800 jobs Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The university faces a revenue downturn of between $285 million and $350 million this year and next year due to the loss of international students during the COVID-19 pandemic. 👓 View full article

