LONDON (AP) — Britain's Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed Irish nationalist politician Gerry Adams' convictions for trying to break out of prison in the 1970s, handing a long-awaited legal victory to the former Sinn Fein leader. The U.K.'s top court said Adams' two 1975 convictions for trying to escape from the Maze prison in Northern