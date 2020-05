BEN RT @BBCWorld: Breonna Taylor: Lawsuit after US health worker shot dead by police https://t.co/mfC1es2Nps 9 seconds ago The Progressive RT @1Progressivism: Breonna Taylor: Police killed black woman after storming home in hunt for suspect already in custody, lawsuit says | US… 2 minutes ago Rainbow Berner 🏳️‍🌈 BBC News - Breonna Taylor: Lawsuit after US health worker shot dead by police #BlackLivesMatter #ExcessiveForce… https://t.co/pPoxGSkDaE 3 minutes ago Michael migliaccio RT @NBCNightlyNews: Breonna Taylor, an EMT worker, died on March 13 after officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department executed a s… 4 minutes ago WASH YOUR HANDS RT @nbcwashington: Breonna Taylor, a black woman and EMT worker, was shot and killed in March when three police officers forced their way i… 5 minutes ago T White silence is a problem...Speak Up https://t.co/SyLnR7erTD 12 minutes ago Ms. Franklin #BreonnaTaylor Breonna Taylor shouldn't be a hashtag. We shouldn't have to be saying "justice for Breonna." Breonn… https://t.co/hNgsASSGBA 16 minutes ago