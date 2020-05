Recent related news from verified sources 26-year-old woman killed during what her family’s attorney calls “botched” execution of warrant The family of Breonna Taylor is suing the Louisville Police Department for gross negligence and wrongful death after she was short as part of an early morning...

CBS News 3 hours ago



Shooting Of Unarmed Black Woman In Kentucky Gets National Attention The family of Breonna Taylor is demanding accountability after the black woman was fatally shot by police in her apartment in Louisville, Ky.

NPR 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this