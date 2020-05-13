Global  

Trump campaign ex-aide Manafort released from prison amid coronavirus

Reuters Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was released on Wednesday from a federal prison in Pennsylvania to serve out the rest of his 7-1/2 year sentence in home confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, his lawyer said.
