Trump campaign ex-aide Manafort released from prison amid coronavirus
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was released on Wednesday from a federal prison in Pennsylvania to serve out the rest of his 7-1/2 year sentence in home confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, his lawyer said.
Joe Scarborough was happy with the news that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was moved out of prison due to the health risks he faces from the...
