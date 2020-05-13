Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russia Khachaturyan sisters: Investigators refuse to drop murder

BBC News Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Prosecutors earlier decided the Khachaturyan sisters suffered prolonged physical and sexual abuse.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sensational Russian Murder Case Brings Domestic Violence Out Of The Shadows [Video]

Sensational Russian Murder Case Brings Domestic Violence Out Of The Shadows

One of Mikhail Khachaturyan's three teenage daughters stabbed him fatally in the heart in their Moscow apartment. According to Newser, the man's murder has refocused attention on domestic violence and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published

Tweets about this

Brian02163188

Brian B. BBC News - Russia Khachaturyan sisters: Investigators refuse to drop murder case https://t.co/N6JbksVxOJ 12 minutes ago

FEMEN_Promo

FEMEN Promo Russia Khachaturyan sisters: Investigators refuse to drop murder case - BBC News https://t.co/HY16bmvlfl, see more https://t.co/Nr6rlNTzRz 31 minutes ago

pimpinaintNSG

Pimpinaintbrainsurg This is incomprehensible... they had to kill him, and all three had to do it to be able to scape, period... let the… https://t.co/rt6nZwA4as 2 hours ago

wolfjon4

J. W. BBC News - Russia Khachaturyan sisters: Investigators refuse to drop murder case https://t.co/BC2pYvzBPv 2 hours ago

earthman34

earthman thirtyfour BBC News - Russia Khachaturyan sisters: Investigators refuse to drop murder case https://t.co/ZgDa8x5m64 2 hours ago

robertmcvey42

rmcv42☯️ 🇺🇸🗳🌊 Russia Khachaturyan sisters: Investigators refuse to drop murder case https://t.co/PHC0cs7ang 3 hours ago

HasnainMonawwar

Monawwar syed hasnain BBC News: Russia Khachaturyan sisters: Investigators refuse to drop murder case BBC News - Russia Khachaturyan sist… https://t.co/kgJpEgMKmP 3 hours ago

AmitDub04943681

Amit Dubey BBC News - Russia Khachaturyan sisters: Investigators refuse to drop murder case https://t.co/gp4LUqIpdU 3 hours ago